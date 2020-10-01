Mosquitos trapped on Green Street test positive

West Nile Virus has been confirmed in western Kern County for the first time this season, the West Side Mosquito & Vector Control District said.

Mosquito samples taken from Green Street in Maricopa have tested positive for WNV, the District said.

The area is being treated and monitored by district technicians.

All Westside residents were being strongly encouraged to check their yards for any standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

The larvae can be killed by dumping water in containers and by allowing flooded or wet areas to dry out.

Pets water dishes should be changed frequently., and pools and spas should be cleaned and chlorinated or sealed.

The District also has mosquito fish that eat larvae available on request.

Contact the district office at 661-763-3510 to get mosquito fish, have a water source checked to to report mosquito.

You can take personal precautions against mosquitoes by using insect repellents containing DEET.







