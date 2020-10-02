Water deals with the devil were mentioned more than once when five Ridgecrest City Council candidates took to the dais Wednesday for the final of three virtual candidate forums put on by the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors, The Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corporation and the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce.

The event kicked off with Chamber Executive Director Tim Smith once again announcing that candidates entered the building with masks on and removed them at the beginning of the live-streamed forum. RAAR President-elect Norm Alexander and IWVEDC Executive Director Scott O'Neil also assisted with moderating the forum.

Council candidates Lori Acton, Christian Aguirre, Kyle Blades, Steven Morgan and Solomon Rajaratnam are running for two open seats on the city council. They answered questions on subjects ranging from expediting the planning process for new businesses to improving the city budget and services. Blades is a city council member who was appointed to the council after Wallace Martin resigned. Rajaratnam is currently on the Planning Commission.

Council candidates were asked how they view the city's role in the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, whether they support the Groundwater Sustainability Plan as it stands now, what they think about Searles Valley Minerals' lawsuit against the IWVGA and how to ensure the local economy continues to grow despite projected reduced pumping and possible loss of SVM jobs.

Here is what they had to say.

Morgan: 'I think we ought to make a deal with the devil . . . LADWP'

"I have a different take on water so I am going to say this. I agree with the groundwater authority and I agree with what they are trying to do and I know how difficult it can be to work with a state agency," Morgan said.

He said that dealing with the state after the city's previous issues with trash service has made him reluctant to do so again regarding water.

He added, "I do not want that to happen here in Ridgecrest. I want the GSA to succeed."

"I think we ought to make a deal with the devil," Morgan said. "What I mean by that is we ought to go to LADWP along with Inyo, Kern, San Bernardino and LA counties and "talk about creating an infrastructure approach to water using state infrastructure funds."

Morgan's plan involves the group asking the state to create desalination plants for LADWP thereby making aqueduct water available as well as using state water project funds to build a facility to go from the aqueduct to a plant "which I am assuming the water district will run."

Morgan said his plan would lower costs and create an available water source without costing LADWP "a drop of water" as well as benefit Inyo county.

Acton: 'I see some horse trading, let's talk about that'

"I like those ideas, Steve," Acton said. "I do agree that the city absolutely must have a seat at the table and I do support the sustainability plan as constructed. We have to do something. When more is going out than is coming in, that's a problem."

Acton said she was torn over the topic because of the potential loss of up to 700 jobs if Searles Valley Minerals is forced to shut down.

"That's 500 to 700 families in our community that are going to be impacted," she said.

Acton suggested her own so-called "deal with the devil," trading power for water with LADWP.

"I see some horse trading, let's talk about that, let's explore that," she said. "And that would be beneficial for all, at least to lower the cost. We know it's going to cost."

Acton said it is possible for the community to continue to grow economically.

"We just have to grow responsibly which means we have to take a measured, planned approach to doing things," she said.

She gave an example of council reducing wastewater used to buy more time during her previous tenure on the city council.

Blades: 'I don't think the city should back down'

Blades came out against the city resigning their seat on the IWVGA.

"With this and almost every other one of our responsibilities I don't think the city should back down,” Blades said. He added that it would be helpful to “educate the public, the populace, the entire valley.

He added that maybe the fee approval process should have been slowed down when public disapproval became known.

"Things should maybe have slowed down and taken time to educate the populace about how they were going to be affected," he said.

Blades also said there is an issue with the public not being allowed to attend the various water meetings in person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are all working around that, even here in the city council. It's an effort, it's not easy. Having to be behind the monitor all the time and not interact with the public."

Blades also noted that he is hopeful the Searles Valley Minerals lawsuit will be settled, particularly based on comments from one of the supervisors at the IWVGA meeting.

"My hope is that this lawsuit will not result in huge fees and will be figured out before it gets to that point and the jobs will not be lost Trona," he said.

Aguirre: Don't 'think we can solve the problem by treating the people as a piggy bank'

Aguirre said residents he has spoken to "do not like the increase in water price and I tend to agree with them."

Aguirre offered a different plan: perhaps using old six-inch water pipes from the aqueduct to the old base location near the airport in Inyokern. '

He mentioned the possibility of working with the base on the option and the base receiving federal water from the aqueduct potentially "freeing up more groundwater for Ridgecrest."

Aguirre also noted that Ridgecrest may be looking at a "double whammy" of increased water rates as well as the impact from lost jobs if Searles Valley Minerals closes down. He spoke out strongly against "trying to think that we can solve the water by treating the people as a piggy bank."

He also suggested instituting a purple-pipe program to build up groundwater by using reclaimed water from the sewer treatment plant.

Rajaratnam: 'If you are not at the table you are on the menu'

Rajartnam also spoke up strongly against the city leaving the groundwater authority.

"They were at the table. If you are not at the table you are on the menu, so you need to keep that in your mind all the time," he said. “If you are not going to make your voice heard then you are going to be ignored."

Rajaratnam said he wants to make sure the base is sustainable, has enough water for their operations and for their employees in Ridgecrest and for their commercial areas which support the Ridgecrest community.

"I am not a geologist so I have to go with whatever reports are available," he said. "So the only report I saw was the Todd report."

"The GSA came up with GSP based on the Todd report so that's the only plan I have seen. If there are other plans then we should definitely look at it," Rajaratnam said. He added that water in the southwest should be looked into as well but "at this point the ship is set to sail, we need to move forward.”

Rajaratnam also brought up the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it needs to be taken into account when evaluating the impact of changes on the community.

Rajaratnam also suggested exploring other water options while waiting for GSP approval. He suggested looking into water conservation, capturing stormwater, desalination of ocean water and wastewater treatment to support the conservation efforts.

The forum in its entirety can be viewed on the city's Youtube site at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnL9_ugyymE. For more water talk from the mayoral candidate forum Tuesday, see story elsewhere this edition.