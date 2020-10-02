A structure fire broke out at a former motel that had most recently been abandoned apartments near Brown Road near Sunset Avenue in Inyokern Thursday afternoon.

Multiple engines responded to the fire at 3:40 p.m. including Kern County Fire Department engines 71, 73, 74, 75, and 77 as well as China Lake engine 19.

Firefighters were attempting to limit the spread of the flames to the surrounding buildings, though it is unknown at this time how many buildings were affected. It is also unknown if there were any injuries.

