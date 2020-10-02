Running concurrently with the first presidential debate wasn't ideal timing, but that didn't stop the four Ridgecrest mayoral candidates from sharing their views on water and other important issues at the virtual candidate forum Tuesday at City Hall.

The mayoral forum was the second of three candidate forums put on by the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors, The Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corporation and Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce, with facilities and technical support provided by the city of Ridgecrest.

"One of the candidates wanted to make note that we set this date prior to the presidential debate," Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tim Smith noted at the outset of the event. IWVEDC Executive Director Scott O'Neil and RAAR President-elect Norm Alexander also helped moderate the event.

Smith also thanked those attending for following CDC guidelines and entering council chambers wearing masks, which they removed prior to the live-streamed event.

Four candidates — Eric Bruen, Lindsey Stephens, Christian West and Thomas Wiknich — are vying for the mayoral slot in the upcoming election. In Ridgecrest the mayor is an elected position with a two-year term, as opposed to the four other council members who serve terms of four years. The mayor has no more voting power than any other council member but is responsible for conducting council meetings and serves as the face of the community.

Candidates share a variety of views on the key issue of how to look out for the local economy "in this emerging era of reduced water pumping." The background of the discussion is the current debate over how to balance the local IWV groundwater basin to meet state requirements. The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in August passed a controversial basin replenishment fee to get funds to begin the process of importing water to help balance the basin, but many people have spoken against it and lawsuits have been filed.

Stephens: ‘The direction the GSA is taking us is straight into litigation, extensive years of litigation’

As Mayor Pro Tem of the city, Stephens has spoken out against the basin replenishment fee and at one point wanted to consider having the city withdraw their seat on the groundwater authority.

"I have a lot of concerns in that area and you've probably heard me talk about it," Stephens said. She added that she thinks test wells should be drilled immediately in the southwest quadrant "because a lot of people believe that there's water down there.

She added that she has concerns over the determination that the IWV groundwater basin has an annual recharge rate of 7,650 acre feet per year. She said she thinks it may be higher.

"If we had picked 11,000 that would give us more room," Stephens said. "The way that we have taken, we are making ourselves look less and less friendly to growth."

Stephens also spoke up with concerns about the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority's recently-passed basin replenishment fee.

"I think we need to re-look at that," she said. "I think our city needs to take a stand and say, 'We can't move forward this way.'"

Stephens later explained why she questioned the city's role on the groundwater authority and wanted to have the city consider resigning from the board.

Her comment was made in response to one from Bruen.

Regarding the city withdrawing from the IWVGA, "I believe one of our candidates suggested it (gesturing toward Stephens). I don't believe it's a good idea," Bruen said.

Under the rules of the forum, Stephens was allowed to respond to this.

"The direction the GSA is taking us is straight into litigation, extensive years of litigation," she replied. "They are saying that they no longer have to follow the majority of the city council. To me that's a problem. If our representative no longer has to follow what the majority of the board says, then to me almost they want to act autonomously. They need to be a separate elected board if that's how they want to operate."

West: ‘Let the water board be the experts’

West also spoke out about the replenishment fee but said in his opinion the Indian Wells Valley Water District board is doing a good job.

He said that the groundwater board should have postponed the fee, presumably the basin replenishment fee, until they had their numbers in line and everybody knew exactly what they were going to be paying.

West said during his five years of employment at Searles Valley Minerals that people were fearful of losing their jobs due to the issue. Representatives from SVM have indicated that the groundwater plan as stated now will likely cause them to go out of business.

West said he declined to sign a petition going around because he did not know the details, but urged more clarity on the issue.

He suggested allowing the elected IWV Water District Board of Directors to make decisions on the subject of water.

The four water board candidates at last week’s candidate forum "did a great job," he added. . . . I would put my trust in them basically."

Wiknich: ‘Stopping the overdraft could be a real constitutional issue for a lot of people that own property in this valley’

Wiknich said that there are conflicting reports about water and everyone lacks a good understanding of exactly what the water situation is.

"Really, we've got two options. We have to stop the overdraft or we have to find new water," he said.

He went on to say that "stopping the overdraft could be a real constitutional issue for a lot of people that own property in this valley" and that the only way to do so would be to buy them out.

"If we take away their private property rights to use their area and their land the way they want to, then they need to be compensated for that," he said. "Somebody would have to pay for that. Who would pay for that? Us, the people in the valley.”

He added that the "burden must be equally shared with everyone in the valley. If we just stopped all agriculture it wouldn't stop the overdraft, it would just slow it down."

Stephens and Wiknich both mentioned the possibility of eventually using reclaimed water from the city's tertiary sewer plant.

"This is not an easy issue at this point," he said.

Bruen: ‘We live in a desert, guys . . . It doesn't rain a lot, we get a recharge and we've been using too much.’

Of the four candidates, Bruen was the only one to say unequivocally that agriculture in the valley would have to be reduced or eliminated to balance the groundwater basin.

"Let's go back to the very beginning," Bruen said. "There's been four years of work on this GA and they got to this point based on a pretty simple fact. I know nobody wants to say it but agriculture sucks two and a half times the entire usage of the city."

Bruen added that as an elected official for the city of Ridgecrest, that would make the priority finding "a way to mitigate agriculture and that may be agriculture out, that may be agriculture minimized. But the fact is that we are in overdraft and we are going to continue to be in overdraft as long as we allow one industry to suck up two and a half times the entire consumption of our city."

Bruen also said unequivocally that the city needs to maintain its position on the IWVGA board.

"Let's also be clear about one other thing that we're going to make sure we do no matter what in the GA and that is that we're going to keep our seat at the table," he said.

"Mr. Wiknich said we need to stop the overdraft or find water, we need to do both. We live in a desert, guys. It's not a mythical thing. It doesn't rain a lot, we get a recharge and we've been using too much."

Candidates also took on questions on everything from the city budget and city services to how to restore unity and trust to the community.

It was after this last topic that West made the memorable quip, "Let's make Ridgecrest great again,” a reference to President Donald Trump’s slogan.

"Good one, I like that," Wiknich said.

The forum can be viewed in its entirety on the city of Ridgecrest Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJSl8r7VImsDGyrUso0pgxA.

The candidate forum for council candidates was held the following day. See story elsewhere this edition for more.