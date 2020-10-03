Local leaders are weighing in with sympathetic thoughts after news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19, but the open city council meeting next Wednesday will take place as planned according to City Manager Ron Strand.

City staff, however, encourages the public to take part in the meeting by phone if they possibly can.

Strand told the Daily Independent Friday that there will be no change to the city's public meeting policy in response to news breaking Thursday that the Trumps tested positive for the coronavirus. Strand noted however that the city would strongly prefer if members of the public stayed home and participated in the meeting via phone.

"We're still going to be open as long as people follow the rules and socially distance," Strand said. He added that meetings may close to the public again if infection rates increase.

Ridgecrest City Council members now sit far apart on the dais but have been inconsistent in terms of mask-wearing, as anyone who watches council meetings on the city's YouTube channel can see.

Strand said council members have the option of wearing masks or not, as they choose.

"They're not required to wear [masks] on the dais," he said. Strand said that the social distancing of being seated far apart on the dais combined with ventilation in the chamber was considered adequate protection against the potential spreading of COVID-19.

Strand again encouraged people to take part in the meeting via the phone.

"We would prefer that people call in, it would be our number one choice," he said.

City Hall doors will open at 4:45 p.m. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Social distancing will be enforced which means there will be a limited amount of seats available.

The public can also participate via phone, email, or mail.

Callers can dial 760-499-5010 to provide public comment during the meeting. Written comments can be sent via email to rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov or by mail to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. People are asked to specify which agenda item their comment relates to.

"All communication, whether it is a formal letter or an online informal email, is read by the City Council," according to the agenda. Please click on the link below to access the City Council Agenda, Minutes and Video web page.

Council meetings are streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live and are also available for playback after the meeting.

For more about the upcoming meeting, see Wednesday's DI.

Strand also said he wishes the Trumps well in their fight against COVID-19.

"It doesn't change how I view him and appreciate what he has done," Kern County Supervisor Mick Gleason said Friday morning

"I am praying for him and hope he gets better," Gleason said, adding "thoughts and prayers to the entire White House team."

Gleason said he is confident Trump "can continue leading from a distance. We have technology that enables that."

"I think we all need to give the entire family our prayers," Mayor Peggy Breeden said Friday afternoon. "We need to wish them our best."

Breeden also urged anyone who is able to take part in next week's council meeting by phone to do so. She said that members of the public who attend will be asked to wear masks and/or adhere to social distancing practices.

"We owe each other the responsibility to do what's best for all of us," she said.