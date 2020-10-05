Taft Police say a speeding drunk driver ran a stop sign and slammed into a second car, seriously injuring a woman Sunday night.

The crash took place just before 10 p.m. at Sixth and Kern.

Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby the suspect driver, Victor Torres Roque, 19 was southbound on Sixth.

Beilby said witnesses told officers Roque was driving at "a high rate of speed" and ran several stop signs before the crash.

Beilby said Roque ran the stop sign at Kern and struck a Dodge Charger driven by a 27-year-old woman, pushing it nearly100 feet south of the intersection and into a fence next to a residence on the 300 block of Sixth Street.

The suspect vehicle spun around after the impact and came to rest facing north against the curb on the east side of the road just south of the intersection.

The woman was briefly pinned in her car and was freed by firefighters.

Both the victim and Roque were taken by ground ambulance with moderate injuries, Beilby said. A 15-year-old boy in Roque's car suffered minor injuries

Roque was treated and released Monday morning.

He was then taken to the Sheriff's central receiving facility and booked on charges of felony drunk driving, felony child endangerment, misdemeanor counts of reckless driving causing injury, driving without a license and driving with no proof of insurance, an infraction.