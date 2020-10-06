Two men arrested: Drugs have estimated street value of $600,000

Kern County Sheriff's deputies seized more than 600 lbs. of marijuana and arrested two men Monday when they served a search warrant in McKittrick.

The deputies launched the investigation after receiving multiple reports of illegal drug activity on the 22700 block of D street.

An investigation led to the discovery of the illegal marijuana grow and deputies, aided by Taft Police, served the warrant at 8 a.m. Monday.

They discover 48 marijuana plants, about 600 lbs. of processed marijuana with a street value estimated at $600,000, a stolen handgun and ammunition.

They arrested two men, Adolfo Garcia, 34, and Orlando Muniz, 32.

They were booked into the Kern County Jail for marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sales, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy.





