Wow. It's hard to know where to begin. Last Thursday night was the end of an era. When word came down that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus you could almost hear the collective social gasp.

You could say a lot of things. You could say it was inevitable. You could say it was random. You could say it proves that COVID-19 is no respecter of age or gender or position. You could say we should all hope for the best. But what you can’t say is that COVID-19 is a hoax.

People will try. I have heard the conspiracy theories from both sides. One right wing theory is that the story is manufactured "fake news" and Trump is not sick at all. A left wing theory also holds that Trump is not really sick but will feign a dangerous case of COVID-19 and then claim a miracle cure based on some elixir that he just happens to hold the patent on.

I don't think either of these is true. I think it's pretty clear he really has the virus and he really has received the best treatment for it and is likely to recover.

A lot of people have been saying a lot of things about this and I want to be clear: I do not condone wishing ill on the President, his family or his White House staff. But it has to be faced: this matters and it may cost him the election.

And it should.

Trump does not deserve to die of COVID-19. No one does, but over 200,000 people already have and Trump's handling of the pandemic shows a lack of presidential judgment on several levels. His own infection is emblematic of his long-standing refusal to take this public health crisis as seriously as he should have.

First, as mentioned earlier, he could have modeled good health and safety precautions early on. Trump's devoted fan base tends to copy everything he says and does. He could have taken advantage of this in a positive way by modeling good health and safety habits they could emulate. Had he simply donned a mask and practiced social distancing early on he could have prevented countless COVID-19 infections including most likely his own.

Second, he put his staff at risk. I watched an ashen-faced Kayleigh McEnany on Fox giving a press conference Sunday wearing all black and a cross. I wondered at the fashion choice, but it made sense when her COVID-19 positive test results were announced the following day. I think she was scared to death. Her boss owed her better than that.

Trump (and many Republicans) deliberately engaged in risky behavior to make a political point rather than erring on the side of protecting their employees. Asking staff to take risks so the boss can save face is the opposite of how a good leader should act.

Finally, Trump putting his own health at risk was irresponsible. As, well, the leader of the free world, his continued functioning is essential for everyone, whether you like him or not.

On a related note, the obvious also needs to be said. The lack of concern for the well-being of his own staff is implicit in his flaky and inconsistent approach to the pandemic as a whole. There are no winners here. Whoever was president during the pandemic would have presided over an obscene number of deaths and received the resulting blame. But we all know this president could have done more.

As I write this it appears Trump is recovering quickly thanks to the top-notch medical care he is receiving. He should have made it a priority to move heaven and earth to make that same level of care available to his constituents after making sure as few of them as possible were going to need it.

Whether you believe in karma or Christ, wishing someone dead is never cool. But in November it's time for the country to tell Trump the words he needs to hear: "You're fired."