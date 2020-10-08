I am running for water board to serve the community and offer what skills I have learned as an Attorney for the past 10 years. Informing the public with consistently clear and transparent communication is an absolute priority. One reason many people are frustrated with the price hike is because it does not feel like our options were clearly laid out. It does not feel like people have a way to be heard. The 7650 acre feet per year recharge rate represents an average based on historic data from a portion of the basin. That number will be constantly changing. What we need clearly communicated regarding our water: How much does the recharge rate vary? What are the consequences of overdrawing? What happens when we have a surplus? How can we ensure that the water feesare fair and used to properly benefit the community? How can we best mitigate costs and ensure affordable water? My commitment to you is to seek answers, communicate clearly with the community, and provide a way to be heard.

Let’s Go Guetzkow - For Our Future.