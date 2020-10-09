Ellen Mahoney hung up her red pen and said farewell to Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in a flag-raising ceremony Sept. 29 in China Lake.

Mahoney, a technical publication specialist in the Technical Communications Office and Ridgecrest native, began supporting China Lake in 1983 and was hired into the Specifications Branch in September 1985. She joined the Technical Information Department when the Specifications Branch dissolved six years later. In the 29 years since, she supported a number of programs as a writer, editor, and distribution manager, including the installation’s newspaper, The Rocketeer.

Looking back on her role as distribution manager, Mahoney clearly recalls the pre “you’ve got mail” days, when it took the work of an entire division to create and distribute formal communications out to the workforce. What today might be a simple all-hands email would previously have required a dedicated and hardworking team to accomplish. Although technology and other factors may have changed the way TID and TCO did business over the years, it did not change the people.

She said that while she quickly fell in love with the work and the ways in which the organization was able to support NAWCWD and the warfighter, “I enjoyed the people the most.”

And her team will miss her, said Travis Ball, head of the Technical Communications and Graphics Branch and Mahoney’s supervisor.

“Over the last 35 years, Ellen eloquently combined her passion for the work with her talent in connecting to people,” he said. “NAWCWD and those who had the pleasure to work with her are stronger as a result. Thank you Ellen for your guidance and service over an amazing career.”