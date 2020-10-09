Local restaurants will have the chance to apply for free climate-control devices such as heaters or fans to improve outdoor dining, if the Ridgecrest City Council has its way.

Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to recommend that a potential $73,493 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act funding be used to supply heaters, fans, shade structures, outdoor table and chair sets and fencing to local dining spots to help them stay afloat financially while serving customers outside due to COVID-19 restrictions. It could also potentially cover barriers required for the outdoor serving of alcohol, according to city staff.

The CARES Act provides federal funds to allow Kern County and cooperating cities such as Ridgecrest to fund local emergency response to the coronavirus.

The proposed project must clear more hurdles before the funds are awarded, including Board of Supervisors' approval. But council has approved a project plan for how the funds will be used if awarded. There is also the possibility of a second round of CARES funding in the future.

"This is a fun one. Sorry, didn't mean to express an opinion but it is," Mayor Peggy Breeden said at the outset of the discussion.

City Economic Development Analyst Meliza Ancheta came prepared with a detailed presentation for the proposed, "Local Restaurant Grant COVID-19 Relief Program" which would assist local restaurants in converting to serve more customers outdoors, particularly during severe hot or cold weather. Ancheta and City Clerk Ricca Charlon put together the program as one suggestion for how to spend the CARE funds according to Charlon.

Application would be open to local restaurant owners and managers within city limits, with addresses to be verified through city business licenses. Applicants would be asked to submit a grant application to the city.

The program if approved would not allow funding for outdoor improvements previously purchased, however, but could cover purchasing additional equipment.

"Can we make sure the purchases are done locally?" Breeden asked.

"We are looking at going through local retailers, yes," Ancheta replied.

"Thank you for bringing this. They brought it forward to the economic development committee and we thought it was good, despite wanting to see us be able to resume normal operations," Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens said.

"Is there an expiration on the money?" Council Member Kyle Blades asked.

"Mid to late next year, we have not been given an exact date yet on the money," Charlon replied. "I made sure it was not Dec. 31 of this year."

CARES funding through the city would not be available for catering business because they can go outside city limits, Charlon said, although there is the possibility of more CARES funding from the county.

Not everyone agreed with city staff's detailed restaurant-improvement program.

Richard Wagner called in, saying he "would like to see kids recreational activities, salons and gyms be included."

"We have a limited amount of money, it can only go so far. The thinner you spread it the less of an impact it will have whatever industry we choose to help," City Manager Ron Strand said.

"I would like to strongly second Mr. Wagner's recommendation on this. I believe that you are going to hear a lot of people screaming that they are being treated unfairly when on the front end. Without any discussion of any kind it's kind of been arbitrarily decided that we are going to give it to restaurants. There are other businesses that have been impacted [by COVID-19]. If you are going to be fair you're going to have to open this up," caller Mike Neel said.

Neel recommended opening it up to "everybody who needs help. These salons need help."

Both Wagner and Neel suggested allocating funds to hair salons to help in case state dictates once again forbid indoor operations.

Neel also suggested using some of the funding for city staff to make sure new shade structures were sufficiently well-attached so as to not become loose and fly off during wind events.

Charlon responded that "there's very strict uses of what you can use this for. This is for emergency relief COVID funding" and not for staff time.

Council Member Kyle Blades suggested looking into obtaining more personal protective equipment to hand out.

"Maybe that is one more thing we could add to the list, citizen PPE," he said.

At one point Vice Mayor Michael Mower spoke out, apparently questioning whether the restaurant program was a foregone conclusion as a use for the CARES funding.

"I guess I misunderstood this whole thing. I was told this was a public hearing for other ideas but we can't really entertain other ideas?" Mower said.

"We can entertain other ideas," Strand replied.

Breeden suggested that council consider the other ideas when and if a second round of CARES funding becomes available.

The resolution was passed unanimously, with the addition of some required additional wording by Charlon.