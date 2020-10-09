The Indian Wells Valley Water District will meet today for a special board meeting at 9:30 a.m.

On the agenda includes four closed session items: one “potential litigation” item as well as three “existing litigation” items.

The Mojave Pistachio lawsuit against the IWVWD as well as the Mojave Pistachio lawsuit against the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority are two of the existing litigation items to be discussed.

The third and final existing litigation item to be discussed is the Searles Valley Minerals lawsuit against the IWVGA.

There were no entities named on the agenda under potential litigation.