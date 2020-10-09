January 6,1985 – September 21, 2020

Wade James Williams, born January 6, 1985 in Taft, California went home to be with the Lord and Savior September 21, 2020.

Wade’s school academics were attended at the Taft City School District, where he would earn his high school diploma. When he was not attending to his academics, he was seen skating around town or at our local skate park with lots of friends and family. Later building his career, he became a Jack of many trades and would be known to be very crafty and a hard worker. If he had his mind set to something there was nothing stopping him from achieving his goals. He was known for his fascination with music – where he sang & played guitar on numerous occasions. He would show off his musical talents in the presence of his loved ones, and anyone lucky enough to hear him play would say he was well tuned and had a lovely voice. He was a creative, compassionate soul, and he was what some can say the life of the party, nevertheless you still always felt at home in his presence. He loved to laugh, always had the most memorable stories to share, and he could relate to anyone he met. He was a born-again Christian to the day of his passing, and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by: Grandmother: Joan Pontin; Mother: Donna Roach; Father: Rusty Pontin; Sister: Tonya Williams and her children; Olivia Termini aka (Ni-Ni) and her husband Robert Termini and their children; Brother: Zach Pontin and his son; Sister: Alicia Robey and her husband Paul Robey and their children; Daughter: Aryana Cash and her parents Shawn Cash and Heather Tipton-Cash; Son: Blake Bell and his mother Melony Bell; Aunt: Ronda Phillips and her children; Uncle: Robert Philips. He was preceded in death and welcomed home by his Grandmother: Martha Ann Roach; Great Uncle: Johnny; Grandfather Russell Pontin.

We welcome family and friends to attend his graveside services on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM-Noon. Join us as we see him off for his final farewell.