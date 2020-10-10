The Indian Wells Valley Water District Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m., and although the meeting will be physically closed to the public, it will be available online via WEBEX.com.

There will be updates on the following during the general manager and staff update portion: the progress to live stream future board meetings, the IWVGA fees and breakdown, the groundwater replenishment from recycled water project, the Will-serve letters and implementing fees, well 35, post-earthquake repairs, solar production, and the SCADA System upgrade project.

The Administration Executive Committee, consisting of Chuck Cordell and David Saint-Amand, will focus on past due customers because of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order that prohibits water shutoff during the pandemic.

The BOD will be discussing potential litigation as well as existing litigation between Mojave Pistachios, LLC and the Water District as well as the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, and existing litigation between Searles Valley Minerals Inc., and the IWVGA.

The board of directors will also have “discussion and consideration of issues of importance requiring action by the … IWVGA” with the next meeting being scheduled Thursday, Oct. 15.

In order to participate in Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting, visit WEBEX.com, click join in the upper right-hand corner, and input the meeting information as directed.

For further instructions visit https://help.webex.com/en-us/WBX77420/How-Do-I-Join-

as-Guest-Using-Cisco-Webex-Meetings-Online and read the directions under “To join as a guest.”

The meeting number is 126 751 0497, and the password to join is “Board.”