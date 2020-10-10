Regarding Pastor Mat Pope’s article, “Not Everything is Debatable” (10/3/20) about the recent bloodbath debate between Joe Biden and the president, I believe he is being disingenuous when he writes, “It is not my place to publicly sway people one way or the other on who to vote for.” He is clearly leading people to vote for Trump/Pence when he says, “As you contemplate your vote this coming November for Presidential candidate to lead our nation, my encouragement to you is to base your choice on the individual who closely adheres to truth.” Because Pastor Pope has already told us there is only one truth and that it is an Evangelical Christian one, it isn’t hard to see that he isn’t recommending a Democrat for president. This is because the Democratic thrust has been towards policies and values that Evangelical Christians actively oppose.

There might be one truth as Pastor Pope says, but there are many paths to it, some of which do not include the belief in Jesus as one’s savior. In a diverse and pluralistic society, It is a serious mistake to rule out all truths except the Evangelical. How does my truth threaten your right to believe yours?

Ridgecrest too is diverse, which is why we need a mayor who not only believes in mask wearing but doesn’t go around marching in groups of people who think that not doing so is an expression of “liberty.” Lindsey Stephens represents a regression in local policies, magical thinking, and unwillingness to accept certain hard truths that could affect our future as a city, for example opposing the casino, suggesting we drop out of the IWVGA, and questioning the need for a 5G network. The first two are done deals, and litigation has/will cost the city money it cannot afford.

As mayor, Lindsey Stephens would have no more and no less power than city council members and couldn’t do much harm. But it would be embarrassing and would hurt to know that people in Ridgecrest, who are majority conservative, Republican, and forward-thinking but can live with people who don’t believe as they do, will have a mayor who wants to retreat into the past and into narrow thinking.

Sincerely,

Sarah Wersan

Ridgecrest