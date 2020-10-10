The city's parks, recreation and quality of life committee is holding a special meeting October 20 and the public is invited to attend in person. There is one item on the agenda: the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program Grant.

The city is applying for a grant from the program to build a new community pool, and public input is a key part of the process. The grant could be up to $8.5 million, but would likely be less. As such, the meeting is being held at the Kerr McGee Sports Complex to accommodate members of the public while still observing social distancing protocols. The meeting will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. It will be held outdoors with standing room only.

All other city committee meetings will now also be open to the public with social distancing and COVID guidelines followed, according to the agenda. Watch the DI for updates on public meeting protocols.

Award of the grant is far from a done deal. Funds will be awarded after a competitive application process. The city's grant application will be judged on a point system across a variety of categories, some of which emphasize public participation and input.

"There's a lot of rules that apply to this, it's really important that the community understand that it's a competitive grant and the funds are not guaranteed," Cultural Affairs /Recreation Coordinator Jennifer Ledbetter said last summer.

The committee has been working on the application, but according to committee members Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens and Council Member Scott Hayman, public input counts more than council support in the grant award process — hence the public meetings.

"The council as a whole is not the primary driver of this, it's the community," Hayman said at the city council meeting Wednesday. "I can't stress enough that community involvement is the key thing."

The grant application is due mid-December and several meetings are required before that date, according to Stephens and Hayman.

"That's why you are going to be seeing a lot more meetings with the parks and recreation between now and December," Hayman said.

The city has hired a professional grant writer consultant with a history of success to assist with the grant application process, according to Stephens.

The city council will also have a chance to weigh in at its next meeting, because part of the competitive grant requires that the city commit to funding maintenance costs for 30 years, Stephens said.

Another key element of the application is location for the project. This has not been decided upon yet, but location can weigh in the odds of being awarded a grant, Hayman said.

Stephens noted that there will likely be a meeting for neighbors within a half-mile radius once a project site is selected.

The project has caught the attention of many community groups, reflecting the city-wide lack of a pool since beloved community landmark Sgt. John Pinney Pool was shut down as the result of an ADA-compliance lawsuit. There is an obvious community groundswell in favor of using the site and/or retaining the name of Pinney Pool, but it is not clear if this is a firm part of the plan.

The city has partnered with Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, Sierra Sands Unified School District, and the Lions Club on the project. Also participating is the Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corporation, giving input and information. The IWVEDC has promoted a community pool as an important project for some time.

The parks, rec and quality of life committee has held one open meeting recently which was attended by school administration, teachers, and swim team coaches according to Hayman.

The city is also looking into pairing grant funding already received with park impact fees to raise additional funding, according to Stephens.

Letters of support from service groups or individuals who want to weigh in with support for the project are being sought for inclusion in the application packet. Send letters to Ledbetter at jledbetter@ridgecrest-ca.gov.

The next parks, recreation and quality of life committee meeting was originally scheduled for the first Tuesday in November. But since that is election day the meeting will likely be held the day before.

For more information see the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Watch the DI for more on this project in the future.