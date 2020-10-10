Raid on Quatal Canyon Road ranch leads to arrest of man

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and detectives arrested a man in rural Ventura County near the Kern County line for the illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of an assault weapon.

Kevin Hagar, who is considered a Maricopa residents since he was living on the property on the 6700 block of Quatal Canyon Road, was booked into the Ventura County pre-trial facility and late released on bail.

Quatal Canyon Road runs east off Highway 33 south of Highway 166 in the eastern end of the Cuyama Valley.

When Hagar was arrested, the VCSO said, investigators also seized 575 marijuana plants and approximately 356 pounds of processed marijuana. Deputies seized several unregistered firearms, including an AR-15 rifle that is classified as an assault weapon. Deputies also seized $13,000 believed to be drug sale proceeds

The VCSO said in late September, patrol deputies assigned to the Lockwood Valley Station obtained information regarding a large illegal marijuana cultivation operation taking place in the 6700 Block of Quatal Canyon Road in Maricopa, which is located in the northern part of Ventura County. Lockwood deputies followed up on the information and were able to confirm the illegal cultivation of marijuana taking place on the property. Deputies gathered enough information and obtained a search warrant for the property.

On Wednesday, deputies and detectives went to the residence and executed the search warrant. Deputies contacted several people tending to the marijuana growing on the property. Deputies identified the owner of the operation as Hagar, who resides on the property with his family. The marijuana was being cultivated in five separate outdoor structures on the property.

In 2016, California voters passed Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act. Possession of marijuana and cultivation of marijuana is allowed under Proposition 64, as long as certain restrictions are followed. Operating outside the restrictions of Proposition 64 is a crime and violators will be subject to arrest. Commercial marijuana production is currently illegal in Ventura County. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is committed to enforce all marijuana laws and arrest those in violation of any criminal statutes affecting Ventura County residents. The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.