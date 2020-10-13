Schools can open with precautions in two weeks

Today the State announced that Kern County has moved from the purple tier (tier 1) to the less restrictive red tier (tier 2) on the State’s COVID-19 blueprint, effective immediately, County spokeswoman Michelle Corson announced.

The State’s framework allows counties moving from the purple to red tier to reopen indoor operations at additional businesses and allows certain activities to resume, as long as appropriate protocols and protective measures are followed.

The following businesses and activities are now allowed to resume with modifications:

•Personal care services are allowed to open indoors.

•Museums, zoos and aquariums are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity.

•Places of worship are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

•Gyms and fitness centers are allowed to open indoors at 10% capacity.

•Restaurants are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

•Movie theaters are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

On Oct. 28, two weeks following the County officially entering tier 2, schools can open for in-person instruction, with modifications.

"As a community we have made tremendous progress in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 in Kern County," Corson said. "While moving into the red tier is exciting news for our local businesses and residents, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and continue practicing healthy habits including social distancing, wearing face coverings and washing hands frequently."

If these metrics continue to improve, the County would be eligible to move forward in the framework to a less restrictive tier after three weeks. If these metrics worsen, the County would revert into a more restrictive tier as soon as two weeks from now. To learn more about the State framework, visit www.covid19.ca.gov or www.kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus/.