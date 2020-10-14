Halloween in the Age of Covid could be really scary.

Like start-of-the-zombie-apocalypse scary.

Imagine, if you will, adorable and unwitting vectors of the third biggest killer in America knocking on nearly every door on every street in every state in the union with their phlegm-crusted hands asking for things to put in their mouths.

Tiny trick-or-treaters could do this by opening the giant bag of items they have received from strangers right under your nose and then screaming “Trick or Treat!” at you.

The state has issued a stern finger-wagging at trick-or-treating this year, meaning it has offered a “strong recommendation” against traditional Halloween celebrations but has not banned them.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly presented a statewide update on tier level restrictions on Tuesday but started with the important stuff: How to celebrate Halloween during a pandemic.

Ghaly understands the importance of celebrating Halloween and Dia de los Muertos as the holidays dominate the conversation in his household and his children and is “on the tops of minds of most Californians,” he said.

Cases statewide are down, with a seven-day average of 3,421 and hospitalizations due to complications associated with the coronavirus are at 2,200, down from a peak of more than 7,000.

However, cases in some parts of the state, around the country, and worldwide are on the rise.

Due to the inherent danger imposed by door-to-door trick-or-treating during a pandemic – excited kids gathering in groups to go to strangers’ homes and dig through buckets of candy that were just mauled over by other sticky kids – trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged.

He went on to discuss how local, city, and county guidelines may differ adding the state encourages local governments to make recommendations that are tougher than its own guidelines.

When asked by a reporter why the state has not banned the annual practice, Ghaly replied by saying “it’s such an important day” and that counties and citizens recognize that the holidays are going to be different this year.

Kern County has no restrictions or bans in place for Halloween but there are no official city events planned in Ridgecrest, including the annual Trunk or Treat at City Hall.

Following Los Angeles County’s ban on trick-or-treating and answering citizen queries as to what Kern was going to do, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told Channel 23 in Bakersfield on Sept. 10, “You can’t cancel Halloween.”

He added that people should practice public health protocols and holiday safety and transmission become a personal responsibility as the country moves into the holiday and flu season.

Ghaly made suggestions of how to celebrate safely this year which, not surprisingly, includes celebrating at home or virtually. Other suggestions were to construct a haunted house candy hunt, have a scary movie night, paint faces, carve pumpkins, decorate the home and yard, design face masks that match costumes, enjoy a Halloween themed meal outdoors. He added that treats should only be shared with those in your household.

For those planning to go out, people should adhere to 5 guidelines that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask. This does not mean a costume mask but the cloth or paper face covering. Practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene, staying home if sick and the new gathering recommendations put forth by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday, Oct. 12. These include keeping gatherings to 3 households or less and for no more than 2 hours and held outside if possible.

San Bernardino County has not banned any Halloween activities but urges those who want to abide, to use extreme caution. Its guidelines for trick-or-treating safely mirror those by the state, adding that people should consider limiting the number of homes they visit and keeping the venture within close proximity of their home.

For those handing out candy, along with donning a mask and frequent hand washing, San Bernardino County guidelines suggest using a tong to hand out the candy or place the treats on a plate or tray assuring each child only touches the candy intended for them.

It sounds like an opportunity to be creative with finding ways to distribute the sweets to the little superspreaders.

The state does not currently allow carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, or amusement parks to be open which includes haunted houses, animal rides, petting zoos, slides, bounce houses, and ball pits. Ghaly added the recommendations will not be enforced and businesses have their own guidelines to follow for the holidays.

Note: this story has been edited in one place to refine word choice.