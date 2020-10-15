Coroner says they were a missing woman from Santa Ana

The Kern County Sheriff-Coroner has wrapped up two mysteries.

The coroner announced late Thursday morning that the lower leg and foot found at Buena Vista Lake more than two years and the body in a car found submerged their last summer belonged to a missing Orange County woman.

The victim was identified as Shirley Mae Cassel, 64, of Santa Ana.

Cassel had been reported missing in 2017, the cornoner said.

Her lower leg and foot washed up on the shore and was found on July 28, 2018.

On July 12, 2020, a submerged car was pulled from the Lake and human remans were found in it.

The remains inside the car were identified through DNA analysis and a comparison of DNA from the leg was compared to that and matched.