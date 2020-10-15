The Indian Wells Groundwater Authority is meeting at 11 a.m. today. On the agenda is a discussion of establishing a reporting policy for all new groundwater extraction wells in the basin. Also on the agenda are a discussion of optimized use of recycled water and a discussion on a fallowing valuation and potential for a transfer market in the transient pool.

There will also be a board discussion on the Vision Plan for 2035 introduced at a previous meeting. Also on the agenda is a meter compliance update and staff recommendations on changes to the policy.

The IWVGA meeting will begin at 11 a.m.

The public will not be allowed to attend in person, but can participate in the meeting virtually. Meetings should be available online at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch with a four-second streaming delay and https://www.youtube.com//cityofridgecrest/live with a 22-second streaming delay.

Members of the public are asked to call 760-499-5010 to comment on the meeting. Because the line can only accommodate one caller at a time, everyone is urged to have patience. Callers are also asked to mute their streaming device while commenting.

Emails can be sent to apriln@iwvwd.com. Written comments can be sent to April Keigwin, Clerk of the Board, 500 W. Ridgecrest Blvd., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Please specify which agenda items comments pertain to. According to the agenda, comments will be distributed to board members prior to the meeting. The agenda also requests that large groups wishing to make comments do so in writing.

The agenda can be viewed online at https://iwvga.org/iwvga-meetings

A closed session will be held at 10 a.m. On the agenda are three items. One is potential litigation. Another involves publicly threatened litigation -- a notice of intention to file a CEQA suit received from Mojave Pistachios. The third item in involves publicly threatened litigation by Searles Valley Minerals. In the last two items no complaints have been provided according to the agenda.