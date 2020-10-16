Voting by mail seems like a no-brainer during a pandemic that has killed more than 217,000 Americans, but this year the validity of the process and the trustworthiness of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) have come into question.

To be clear, no reasonable study conducted by the Justice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations or numerous universities and non-partisan think tanks has concluded that voter fraud is more than extremely rare or less than a fraction of 1 percent of all votes cast. But President Donald Trump and other White House officials have claimed the sacred process is corrupt.

To help ensure all ballots are counted timely and safely, the state has posted suggestions and hints for the Nov. 3 General Election.

However, Secretary of State Alex Pedilla is not necessarily working in that direction as he is not issuing a mandate for masks to be worn by voters at the polls, but strongly encourages the practice. Padilla tweeted in August, “In California, we will not force voters into choosing between exercising their right to vote or protecting their health and that of their loved ones.”

City Clerk Ricca Charlon told The Daily Independent earlier this month that she will be enforcing mask requirements at local polls.

Due to concerns, real or imaginary, about the Postal Service and the obvious workload of processing so many ballots, state and local leaders are encouraging people to mail their ballots as soon as possible. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and arrive no later than Nov. 20.

New this year, voters will be able to track the status of their mail-in ballots like an Amazon package, using the “Where’s My Ballot?” tool available at sos.ca.gov.

Simply input a little personal information and choose to receive the location via email or text.

For those who wish to drop off their ballots and/or bypass the USPS before Election Day, the Ridgecrest Branch of the Kern County Library, 131 E. Las Flores Ave., will be accepting ballots on Oct. 17, 24, and 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Oct. 31 from noon to 6 p.m. No voting will be done at the library.

There are no early voting drop-off points in Trona. The Trona Branch Library located at 82805 Mountain View St. is a designated drop-off location of Election Day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. offering voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 19; however, California allows residents to register and vote through Same-Day Voter Registration available from Oct. 20 through Election Day. Participants will need to visit a polling place or county elections office to complete the registration this way.

Ridgecrest polling sites on Election Day will include Kerr McGee Center at 100 W. California Ave., RCA Church at 800 W. Upjohn Ave., St. Ann Catholic Church at 416 W. Church St., and the Presbyterian Church at 633 W. Las Flores Ave.

For more information go to sos.ca.gov or kernvote.com.