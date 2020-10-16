On October 15, Andrew Perez, 31, of Bakersfield was arrested on multiple felonies related to narcotic sales and weapon violation charges. Mauricio Alvarez, 31, of San Jose and Kassandra Manriquez, 27, also of San Jose were also arrested on charges related to narcotics sales.

The arrests occurred after Deputies with the Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (KC-HIDTA) served a search warrant at a residence located on Williams Street in East Bakersfield. When deputies attempted to detain Perez outside of the residence, he attempted to flee the area on foot and discarded a stolen firearm. Deputies were able to take Perez into custody.

While serving the search warrant at the residence, deputies located a methamphetamine conversion laboratory on the property. Personnel from the Kern County Environmental Health and Bakersfield Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to the residence and assisted in the safe collection of evidence. Deputies located and seized the following items:

Five (5) firearms (including two (2) assault weapons),

$10,450 in U.S. currency,

2.3 pounds of processed marijuana and about 127 marijuana plants,

Ammunition

77.8 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $233,400 and

81.9 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $245,700

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.