“Tour weekend” Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The Maturango Museum’s popular Open Studio Tour is back this weekend, with studios open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This marks the 18th year that the museum has sponsored this event. It is a major fundraiser and recommended for all ages.

The popular event allows art fans to meet local artists in their own studios or other venues. Collectors can view and purchase work as well as get to know our local art community.

Participants get a free map of studio locations from the museum and then drive around and visit them at their own pace.

Maps can be obtained from the museum by emailing gallery@maturango.org on found online at Maturango.org. Maps can also be picked up at the Maturango Museum. Look outside near the front door.

The museum is holding a sidewalk sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Maps will also be available at that time.

This year’s line-up includes 18 of the area’s best-known local artists.

Ace!, wire-wrapped semi-precious stone jewelry

Sally Adams, metal cut-out sculptures and copper jewelry

Janice Allen, oil, pencil, charcoal and watercolor paintings of realistic animals and landscapes

Laura Arns, torch-worked glass

Debbie Benson, clay sculptures and functional items

Jerry Bradley, wood, metal and Corian sculptures

Jacques Canot, up-cycled wood art and lamps

Nancy Crawford, watercolor and oil paintings

Kathy Fields, functional and sculptural ceramics;

Birgit Gagliardi, ceramic artwork like birdhouses and castles and pumpkins

Skip Gorman, fabricated metal functional and decorative objects

Lois Hinman, functional and sculptural pottery and ceramics and oil paintings

Cheryl McDonald, watercolor, pencil and other paintings

Mike Mumford, forged-steel artwork including shadow sculptures and decorative items

Kathleen Murray, expressive realism watercolor and acrylic paintings

Debra Newton, oil, watercolor and pastel paintings

Larry Sawyer, wood, metal and etched glass decorative and functional artwork

Eileen Shibley, abstract, floral, landscape and ‘wild women’ watercolor paintings.

The museum requires art patrons visiting home studios adhere to all COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, according to Executive Director Debbie Benson. To make things easier, the museum has masks available for anyone who needs them.

“They’re right outside the front door,” Benson said.

See the “Artists’ Interview” video on https://vimeo.com/454884572/798271800f

NOTE: Due to COVID and health-safety reasons, the studio visits may be canceled at any time at the discretion of the Museum or the individual artists’ venues.