The city’s finance committee will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 in council chambers at City Hall at 100 W. California Ave. in Ridgecrest. City Hall doors will open at 4:45 p.m. according to the agenda.

The public will be allowed to attend on a first-come-first-served basis. Social distancing guidelines will be followed with attendees asked to sit six feet apart, according to the agenda. The Daily Independent also strongly recommends the wearing of masks while in public spaces.

The meeting will be live-streamed according to the agenda. The city encourages virtual public participation via written correspondence or by calling in. To participate please call: 1-650-479-3208 The meeting number (access code) is 126 249 6217 and the meeting password is PaXde4DrW8.

The only discussion/action item on the agenda is a compensation study. Council members who sit on the finance committee are Mayor Peggy Breeden and Council Member Scott Hayman.