You can drop ballot off at Taft Library on Oct 17, Oct 24 and Oct 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sample ballots and vote by mail ballots have been mailed to Kern County Voters. Voters who have not received their ballot should contact the Election Office at 661-868-3590 or 1-800-452-VOTE or votebymail@kerncounty.com. Sample Ballot Information is also available on the election website KernVote.com. 3

As a reminder to Kern County voters, the only permanent vote by mail drop off locations in Kern County are inside the Election Office and outside the County Administrative Building at 1115 Truxtun Ave in Bakersfield. There will also be ballot drop off opportunities, staffed by election workers, as follows: m

Curbside Drop Off Events from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday Oct 17, Oct 24, Oct 31 at the following locations:

•Bakersfield College (Haley at Panorama)

•CSUB (Icardo Center)

•Kern County Library Branches in Arvin, Delano, Frazier Park, Kern River Valley, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Taft, Tehachapi, and Wasco

Ballots can also be dropped off at satellite election offices from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on the following dates at these library branches:

Oct.16 Southwest Branch Library

Oct.20 Frazier Park

Oct.21 Wasco

Oct.22 Arvin

Oct.23 Ridgecrest

Oct.27 Kern River Valley

Oct.28 Rosamond

Oct.29 Delano

Oct.30 Ridgecrest

In addition, ballots can be dropped off at any poll site on election day.

Attached is a photo of the official Kern County Ballot Drop Box in use at all ballot drop off opportunities other than the Election Office and County Administrative Building.