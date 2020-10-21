Cerro Coso Community College is hosting a virtual parent night at the end of the month, intended to help “parents who have questions about their child’s path to college success” by showcasing everything that CCCC has to offer.

“Helping parents navigate the college planning and enrollment process, Cerro Coso’s Parent Information Night will enlighten parents of prospective students on college costs and how to pay for college — including financial aid and scholarship availability,” a Cerro Coso press release reads.

School representatives participating in the event will be available to answer questions and share details about resources, enrollment processes, transfer requirements and more. There will be time allotted during the event for questions and answers.

“From career-training programs that include Nursing, Welding, EMT, and Cyber Security, to Associate Degrees for Transfer, and Associate Degree programs, CCCC provides the education and training students need for success in rewarding, high-demand career fields,” the press release reads.

Cerro Coso Community College’s virtual parent night is on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. To reserve your spot visit the college website at www.cerrocoso.edu.