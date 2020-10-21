Cerro Coso Community College announced that the school will remain primarily remote for the Spring 2021 semester.

“After consultation with the College Presidents, the KCCD will continue the 2021 Spring Semester with hybrid operations. The majority of instruction and support operations will continue in the current online and remote environment,” Kern Community College District Chancellor Tom Burke said in a message to the campus community at the end of September.

“A limited number of instructional courses and support functions will be provided in-person for students to continue their progress to degree. Understanding this decision is disappointing to some, it was made in the interests of maintaining the health and safety of our students and employees.”

The only instruction that Cerro Coso is offering in-person classes for are classes supporting training for essential workforce activities, such as welding, nursing and intercollegiate athletic classes.

All other classes that are not meeting for in-person instruction will either be online, scheduled Zoom, or a combination of the two.

“We look forward to one day being back on our campuses full time, but we need to safeguard our students, faculty, and staff,” college president Dr. Sean Hancock said in a news release.

“The pandemic has created an unpredictable environment that prompted extensive and thoughtful discussions. After much consideration, we felt a mix of online classes and low-density labs for our technical and health programs, using strict social distancing protocols, would be the best approach for the spring.”

There will be limited hours of tutoring and computer access available at each campus. Student support services, like counseling and financial aid, will remain available primarily through synchronous and asynchronous remote delivery, though scheduled in-person appointments are possible.

“By keeping a mix of online and Scheduled Zoom classes through the spring semester, Cerro Coso is committed to ensuring the best virtual experience for students,” the press release ends.