One driver critically injured in Enos Lane crash



Two DUI crashes over the weekend sent three people to the hospital and two drivers will face drunk driving charges.

Late Friday night at about 11:30, a Santa Maria man was charged with felony DUI after he ran a stop sign and struck a car on Highway 119, injuring a woman.

The California Highway Patrol said Javier Felipe Ortiz, 22, eastbound on Ash Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 119. Ortiz’ 2008 Saturn collided with a 2020 Audi driven by Monica Ruiz, 41, of Arroyo Grande.

Ortiz and Ruiz suffered minor injuries and were taken to Kern Medical for treatment. Ortiz was later booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI and felony hit and run.

Sunday night, a Bakersfield man was critically injured in a single-vehicle accident on Enos Lane between Highway 119 and Stockdale Highway.

The CHP said Jacob Estrada, 29, was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger northbound on Highway 43 south of Stockdale Highway at approximately 55 miles per hour. Estrada allowed his vehicle to drive off the west side of the roadway where it overturned. Estrada was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, and suffered major injuries.

He was flown to Kern Medical for treatment. He was arrested for DUI but released to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

"Both of these crashes were DUI related and serve as a stark reminder to designate a sober driver," CHP officer Adam Taylor said. "The Highway 43 crash also serves as a great reminder to always wear your seatbelt."