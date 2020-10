Robbery, traffic accident and drunk driving arrest

8:04 Robbery/ PC211 and all attempts

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:37 Traffic Stop 2010210005

Officer initiated activity at Sinclair Station, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:35 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:32 Traffic Accident - injury

Occurred at Hwy 119/Cadet Rd. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:22 Violation Court Orders

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:20 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:54 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:37 Disturbing the Peace 2010210011

Occurred at G&a Mini Mart on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:06 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

3:10 False Alarms

Occurred on Ranier Av. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

3:18 Follow Up Investigation 2010210014

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:45 Follow Up Investigation 2010210015

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:54 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Western Inn & Suites, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:40 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Topper's Motel on E. Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

10:18 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:46 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/Jackson St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:58 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at G&a Mini Mart on Kern St Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:30 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Birch St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:59 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.