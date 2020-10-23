Suspect charged with robbery, elder abuse

Taft Police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery that occurred at Taft College Tuesday morning.

Details of the incident were not available, but it involves a robbery at TC reported at 8:04 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Taft Police website.

Taft Police and Kern County Sheriff's booking records show 19-year-old Nicholas Eric Hampton, 19, was arrested on Thursday at 11:58 a.m. in the area of Ash and Jackson Streets on charges of robbery and cruelty to an elder of dependent person. He is also charged in a separate case for driving without a license.

The case Hampton is charged in is a robbery at TC reported at 8:04 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was later booked into the Kern County Jail and is being held on $51,500 bail.

Hampton is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

