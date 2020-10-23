Cerro Coso Community College is hosting a drive-in movie night, showcasing “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct. 31 at 6:45 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a 1993 American stop-motion animated musical dark fantasy film and was directed by Henry Selick and produced and conceived by Tim Burton.

“Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere. Danny Elfman wrote the songs and score, and provided the singing voice of Jack. The principal voice cast also includes Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Ken Page, Paul Reubens, Glenn Shadix, and Ed Ivory. The Nightmare Before Christmas originated in a poem written by Burton in 1982 while he was working as an animator at Walt Disney Productions,” a press release from Cerro Coso describes.

The show will be contactless, meant to be enjoyed from the comfort of a car. The showing is free!