Car was stuck under trailer of semi, woman was pinned in

Taft Police have released details about an accident that seriously injured a woman on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was driving north on Highway 33 at about 55 to 60 miles per hour approaching Cadet Road when a 2013 semi truck with a trailer turned south from Cadet Road "directly into the path" of the woman's Hyundai.

The Hyundai struck the trailer near the rear axles, causing major damage to the car and leaving the woman trapped.

She was cut from the wreckage by Kern County firefighters and transported to Kern Medical for treatment of leg injuries.

The truck driver apparently escaped injuries.

Highway 33 was closed from Wood Street to Kerto Road for more than two hours while the wreckage was cleared.





