The China Lake Astronomical Society (CLAS) is holding a Public Star Party and Sky Viewing outdoors at Maturango Museum on Saturday, Oct. 24 starting at 6 p.m. The event is for all ages and abilities. Everyone is advised to check the weather and dress warmly. Check online at ChinaLakeAstro.org for last-minute weather postponements.

“Come see the craters of the Moon, plus Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and much more in our Milky Way and beyond!” reads a news release from the CLAS.

Coronavirus protection measures will be in place. Masks and physical distancing will be in place.

Several telescopes will be used and each one will have a camera that displays views on a computer monitor. This is ideal for group observations and allows observers to see things not visible to the eye even with the largest telescope, as well as true colors the eye can’t see at night.

The event will not use telescope eyepieces, because of the potential to spread virus from eye to eye, according to the group. People are encouraged to bring their own personal binoculars if they have them.

The event will try for hard-to-view targets such as: Andromeda Galaxy, Pleiades, Triangulum Galaxy, North America Nebula California Nebula.