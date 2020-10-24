IWVGA looks into teaming with city on recycled water project

If all goes according to plan, recycled water from the city's planned $45 to $60 million wastewater treatment facility (WWTF) may be used to help balance the Indian Wells Valley groundwater basin as mandated by the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

The city’s WWTF may provide as many as 2,016 acre-feet of recycled water per year for new beneficial uses while still maintaining enough water for the Navy golf course and the Tui Chub habitat, according to a presentation by Jeff Helsley from water consultant Stetson Engineers at the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority meeting October 15.

The recycled water project would help mitigate loss of groundwater storage, declining water levels, degraded water quantity and land subsidence conditions, while also preserving the Ridgecrest community and NAWS China Lake according to Helsley.

The plan is not yet a done deal. After hearing Helsley's report and some public discussion the IWVGA gave a general approval of the arrangement and instructed staff to come back with a formal contract at an upcoming meeting.

According to Helsley the plan is option two of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan the IWVGA submitted to the state in January.

Stetson's plan is for the city to partner with the IWVGA by providing untreated wastewater to the recycled water project, according to Helsley. Potential users of the recycled water would include the IWV Water District and Searles Valley Minerals, who would be charged monthly fees toward project implementation costs.

Basically, "Instead of replenishment fee they would instead pay the program costs," said Helsley.

These users would be exempt from paying the basin replenishment fee equal to an amount proportional to their recycled water program participation, but would not be exempt from paying the mitigation fee portion, Helsley said.

The IWVGA would potentially be responsible for most of the costs of project implementation (design, construction and administration) beyond what the city is required to do to meet its current discharge permits, with some exceptions.

Project beneficiaries would pay initial program costs including producing facility designs for the recycled water system, which would cost around $500,000 or approximately $158.75 per acre-foot over 1 1/2 years.

"I think everybody is on the same page now that the best place to manage the recycled water coming out of that plant now and in the future is through the groundwater authority," said Steve Johnson from Stetson Engineers.

The plan is contingent on an agreement between the parties as well as construction of a new wastewater treatment facility. The WWTF was discussed by the city council on Oct. 21.

The city council on Wednesday approved a 50-year land easement for the WWTF and a 10-year wastewater treatment service contract with the Navy, both necessary steps for the WWTF. (See the Oct. 23 Daily Independent for more.)

The city's move came six days after the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority on Oct. 15 gave direction to staff to bring back to the board a contract for the recycled water project.