There has been and will continue to be much turmoil in this year’s election from the national candidates right on down to the local candidates. It is important that all voters study the candidates and their comments on issues very carefully.

The most important issue facing the Indian Wells Valley now and into the foreseeable future is the issue of the critical lack of a future water supply. We have been in Critical Overdraft for over half a century. This means that for over 50 years we have been withdrawing more water (in many years, 4 times more, in fact) than nature is returning to the valley’s storage system, the aquifer. The voter needs to select candidates who have stated their strong support for resolving this long standing problem directly.

This is one of the most thoroughly studied groundwater basins anywhere. Most of these studies can be found on the IWVGA website for you to read for yourself. We need action-not more studies as some candidates suggested. We need leaders who accept the findings of these important studies. The first study of this valley was published over 100 years ago. We certainly do NOT need a Mayor who states, “I do not like 7650 acre feet of recharge. We need to use 11,000 acre feet. It sounds much better”. This person as well as others running for office continue to mislead the public as well as themselves. Vice President Mike Pence’s quotation is so appropriate in this ongoing discussion of our water problem. “You are entitled to your own opinion, but you are not entitled to your own facts.”

The IWV is one of the most severely over-drafted basins in the state. We need to solve this water shortage problem for a viable future here. There is not enough water to continue living here with the present population and water use. We must purchase water rights from other water entities. This will be a long complicated and expensive process. We and future residents will pay the costs of this endeavor, but we have no choice. Past leaders had the opportunity to deal with this problem long ago. They chose not to do so.”Kicking the can down the road” does nothing but make the eventual solution ever more costly and complicated.

The most disheartening item discussed was the issue of growth-every candidate stated their support for growth. How can a community grow without a viable water supply? No candidate answered that critical question. Without imported water, every drop of water consumed in new projects comes directly from the future supply of the existing residents. This is a grossly unfair situation for all concerned.

It is time to elect leaders who will step forward to lead local governments to take action on this seriously ignored problem that grows bigger and more important with each gallon pumped. Groundwater overdraft in this valley is a fact. The time estimate from the GSP (Groundwater Sustainability Plan) is we will be running out of water in another 45 years.

The forums held for both the IWVWD board candidates and candidates for the City Council and Mayor are on you tube for all to watch. I urge you to do so. It is plainly obvious that some of the candidates who state they have read the GSP either did not read it carefully, or more likely did not understand it-especially the technical documents that are the foundation of the Plan.

Vote for candidates who state they want to solve the problem-not spend more money on another study. Every year that passes means more water being purchased by others. It also means more water being pumped out of groundwater storage that is not being replaced. A City Government and a Water District working together can go a long way toward solving the problem that is ours to solve. We need strong educated leaders who will urge their respective boards to work closely together to solve this long standing issue.

Don and Judie Decker

Ridgecrest