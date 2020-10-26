Man charged with robbery, elder abuse

Taft Police said the man arrested last week for a robbery on the Taft College campus stole a fanny pack from an elderly man in a wheelchair.

Officers arrested a suspect the next day.

The incident took place just after 8 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Sgt. Corey Beilby said the victim told officers he was traveling eastbound through the north parking lot when a silver SUV pulled up by the victim and a white male got out and grabbed a fanny pack hanging from the side of the wheelchair.

The victim struggle to keep the pack, but the suspect grabbed it and fled.

Beilby said officers identified a suspect after an investigation.

At noon Thursday, officers arrested Nicholas Eric Hampton, 19, near Ash and Jackson streets.

He is being held in the Kern County Jail on charges of robbery and elder abuse. He is being held on $51,500 bail.








