DUI arrest, vandalism investigations

7:29 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at West Valley Real Estate, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

7:58 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Dr. Walker on Center St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:27 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Mark's Nu, Uzed & Refurbished on Center St. . . Disposition: Completed.

9:23 Found Property Report

Occurred at Hill Rd/S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:57 False Alarms

Occurred at Frosty King on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

10:16 Animal Control

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:51 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Sixth St/Warren St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:56 Animal Control

Occurred at Cougar Corner Bookstore on Finley Dr. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

1:32 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Asher Av/Pico St, South Taft. Disposition: Completed.

4:31 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:14 Threatened Offense

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

8:42 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Safe 1 Credit Union on W. Kern St. Disposition: Unfounded.

8:45 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Tenth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

9:20 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:27 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Ct/Sixth St, Taft . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:40 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Eighth St/Center St, Taft. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:58 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:07 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Ct/Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:46 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:23 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Jefferson St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:58 Theft under $50

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.