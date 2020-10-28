Edwina Fowler pleaded no contest to weapons charge

An armed woman involved in a standoff with police in Ford City in September was sentenced to 4 years in state prison, Kern County Superior Court records show .

Edwina Fowler, 43, had earlier entered a no contest plea to possession of a firewarm by a felon.

Several other counts were dismissed.

Fowler was being sought by law enforcement officers for warrants charging her with drug paraphernalia, auto theft, spousal battery, petty theft, possession of weapons by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a felon when officers found her on Sept. 20 in the area of Cedar and Van Buren.

She tried to hide in a yard on the 200 block of Van Buren Street but was located by officers. Police said she was holding a gun, but never pointed it at officers as they negotiated with her for an hour before she set the gun down and surrendered.

Fowler was ordered to report to the Central California Women's Facility.