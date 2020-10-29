Police say woman was driving under the influence of drugs

A woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Wednesday after her car struck a parked vehicle on Hillard Street.

Taft Police said Natasha Campbell, 26, was northbound on Hillard at 6:14 a.m. in a 2007 Honda at a "high rate of speed" when her car drifted to the right, striking a parked vehicle.

The impact caused her car to spin out of control and overturn.

Campbell was not injured, but officers determined she was driving under the influence of drugs, police said.

She was arrested on that charge and also charged with failure to provide proof of insurance.