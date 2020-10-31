I want to list my endorsements in the local elections, however, I am going to quote Samuel Adams once again. Samuel Adams what is a cousin to John Adams as well as governor of Massachusetts at the time and a preacher.

“Neither the wisest laws nor the wisest constitution can secure the liberty of a people that are universally corrupt.”

Anyone paying close attention to what is going on in this country these days can see we are overrun with extensive corruption! The election this year is not a matter of Republican versus Democrat or anything else. It is a matter of whether we maintain a constitutional republic as founded, or we are taken over by communism! Therefore, please, everyone, vote for good not evil and vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence!

Locally, we need Kevin McCarthy in Congress, Vince Fong in the state assembly. By the way, how many of you voted for Kamala Harris for senator? The answer is none of you. She was appointed by the dictator squad in Sacramento!

For mayor, we need Lindsay Stephens. For counsel Kyle Blades and Solomon Rajaratman For council. Kyle seems to have been a good appointment and he is learning the ropes. Solomon understands that we deed to diversify our businesses and industry, which is what I have been promoting for almost 50 years. I will be happy to share some of my ideas and work with him as much as possible.

For school board, Farris and Scott have been there for years. I have not been following the School board as much as I should.

For water district directors, Chuck Cordell and Chuck Griffin are my choices — the third seat I cannot make a decision on.

Dave Matthews

Ridgecrest