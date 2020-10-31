Council to mull giving city support

The Ridgecrest City Council on Nov. 4 will consider supporting a modification of status on some Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake property that would clarify which law enforcement agency has jurisdiction there.

The item is in regard to portions of Navy property located within the city of Ridgecrest in Kern County, according to a staff report. The Navy presently has federal proprietary jurisdiction over the lands in question, according to the report, but wants to have "uniform concurrent legislative jurisdiction over all these lands for ease of administration of enforcement of criminal law with State and local enforcement authorities."

"Establishment of uniform concurrent legislative jurisdiction will require the State of California to partially cede its jurisdiction so that NAWS China Lake will be subject to concurrent legislative jurisdiction," according to the report, and this "cession will only confer criminal jurisdiction to the United States."

The Navy’s command staff "has assured City Staff that the jurisdictional status will have no impact on the Ridgecrest Police Department," although RPD "will continue to respond to requests for mutual aid during emergency situations," according to the report.

Also on the agenda, council will be asked to approve a revocable license agreement with the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce to allow the use of an electronic advertising sign/community message board in the easement on the northwest corner of South China Lake Boulevard and West Bowman Road.

The city's planning commission previously approved a conditional use permit for the sign which required the chamber to enter into a new license agreement with the city for use of the easement, according to a staff report.

Council will also be asked to reinstate the Junior Accountant position in the finance department.

RPD Chief of Police Jed McLaughlin is also scheduled to give a slew of Life-Saving and Valor Award presentations. Valor Awards will go to Sgt. Dan Armogida; Sgt. Aaron Tucker; Officer John Gillett; CHP Officer Aaron Maurer; Citizen Matt Read and Citizen Joshua Pierce.

Life-saving awards will go to Officer Elizabeth Franco and Officer Matt Rowland.

The council meeting will be held Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 100 W. California Ave.

The meeting will be open to public attendance.

Attendees are asked to sit the recommended distance of at least six feet apart from each other. Seating will be limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. City hall doors will open at 5:45 p.m, according to the agenda. The Daily Independent also recommends the wearing of masks by everyone who is medically able to do so in public indoor spaces.

The public can also participate via watching the meeting on live-stream and calling in or sending written correspondence. This sort of virtual participation is encouraged by the city.

Council meetings are streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live and are also available for playback after the meeting.

The public can call in to 760-499-5010. This phone line will allow only one caller at a time, so if the line is busy, callers are asked to continue to dial. There will also be a 20 to 30-second delay between callers, according to the agenda. Callers are asked to call in separately for each agenda item they wish to comment on.

Written comments can be sent in supporting, opposing, or otherwise commenting on an agenda item, for distribution to the City Council prior to the meeting.

Send emails to rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov; written correspondence may be sent to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Commenters are asked to specify which agenda item the comment relates to. All communication, whether it is a formal letter or an online informal email, is read by the city council according to the agenda.

City Council agendas, minutes and video web page can be accessed at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/212/City-Council.

Those with questions are asked to call Ricca Charlon, City Clerk at 760-499-5002.

There is no closed session listed on the Nov. 4 agenda.