Planning commission to vote on application from Bakersfield man

The Taft Planning Commission is holding a public hearing on a proposal from a Bakersfield man to open a small recycling center in the Pilot Plaza next week.

The hearing will be held at the commission's November monthly meeting.

The meeting will be held Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. Only six members of the public will be allowed to attend on a first-come, first-served basis and must wear masks. The hearing will be broadcast over the city's YouTube channel as well.

The applicant, Jose Arroyo, is seeking a conditional use permit for a fenced in facility in the same area that once held a similar recycling business. It is in the rear at the southeast corner of Pilot Plaza.

The proposal calls for a planned fenced 25-foot by 25 foot area with two 8-foot by 20 foot containers for storage.

According to the application, the facility will accept only aluminum, plastic and glass containers.

It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday.