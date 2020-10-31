Although many have already voted by mail or at the local satellite office at the Ridgecrest Branch of the Kern County library, Tuesday Nov. 3 is still officially election day.

All California active registered voters are supposed to have received a vote-by-mail ballot for the November 3, 2020 election, according to the Secretary of State's website at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/election-2020.

Voters have been encouraged to vote-by-mail if possible to help ensure safe physical distancing at voting locations.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3,. Ballots returned at a secure ballot drop box or a voting location must be deposited by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

In-person voting locations will offer services including voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it, according to the website.

If voting in person, you can find your official voting place at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place.

Masks are not required at the polls in California; however, those who vote maskless will likely necessitate poll workers to organize voters to enforce social distancing to help ensure safety because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people chose to get a jump on the election by dropping ballots early. A visit Friday afternoon to the local satellite location at the Ridgecrest branch of the Kern County library found a line of people all wearing masks patiently waiting their turns. Poll workers remained vigilant and prevented photographing voters who had not given their permission to have their pictures taken.

NOTE: The last opportunity for curbside drop off at the library is Sat Oct. 31 from 10 am to 3 pm. Voters are asked to please enter on the fire station side, according to the library.

After Oct. 31, voters will have to bring ballots to any local polling location on Tuesday Nov. 3

Watch the Daily Independent for election results.

This story was updated with additional voting information.