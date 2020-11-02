Parks, rec and quality of life committee to meet Monday

Staff report

The city’s Parks, Recreation and Quality of Life committee is holding a special meeting Monday Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meeting would normally be held on the first Tuesday of the month but was bumped to Monday because of the election Tuesday.

On the agenda is discussing the location for the planned pool project. The city is applying for a Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program Grant of up to $8.5 million with the intention of using it for a new community pool or aquatic center. The committee has been gathering public input, which is a component of the competitive grant application. A location has not yet been chosen for the project.

A neighborhood meeting will be held once the location is chosen, according to Mayor Pro Tem and committee member Lindsey Stephens. Other parks and rec committee members include Council Member Scott Hayman and Planning Commissioners Vanessa Hayman and Travis Reed.

City staff taking part include Director of Parks and Recreation Jason Patin and Reporting Secretary Nerissa Wegener.

Quality of Life meetings will be held in the city council chambers at 100 W. California Ave and are open to the public. Those attending will be asked to comply with COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines. As a result seating will be limited. The Daily Independent also recommends the wearing of masks in indoor public locations to help prevent the spread of the virus.

For those unable to attend in person, participation is possible via Webex, call-in or written correspondence.

Meetings can also be watched on-line. People are asked to login to the Webex meeting at

https://cityofridgecrest.webex.com/cityofridgecrest/j.php?MTID=m013e37e8370df

34e3da0f9abe026eebd.

To listen to the meeting via phone please call 1-650-479-3208 and enter Meeting number (access code): 126 679 0015. The meeting password is Hcmpk9Nmc86.

Please mute your phone until the committee opens the meeting to public commenting.

Written comments can also be submitted. The city encourages submittal of written comments supporting, opposing, or otherwise commenting on agenda items. For distribution to committee members prior to the meeting send emails to jledbetter@ridgecrest-ca.gov; written correspondence may be sent to:

Jennifer Ledbetter

Parks and Recreation

100 W. California Ave.

Ridgecrest, CA 93555

The Quality of Life agendas and minutes can be viewed online at

https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/AgendaCenter/Quality-of-Life-Committee-10.