Only a few classes, like labs, will meet in person during pandemic

Taft College is going to continue with distance learning through the spring semester, the college announced Sunday night.

"To help keep students, faculty, and staff safe during the ongoing pandemic, Taft College will continue offering courses and enhanced student services primarily online through Spring Semester of 2021," college spokeswoman Susan Groveman said in an email news release. "Certain hard-to-convert and lab classes will continue to operate on campus where CDC-recommended safety protocols are followed routinely."

Registration for spring semester 2021 begins Nov. 2 for priority student populations and open registration for all enrollments begins Dec. 1and ends Jan. 18, 2021. Current and prospective students should visit the college’s website, www.taftcollege.edu, for more information and to view classes offered in the spring.

TC Superintendent/President Dr. Debra S. Daniels added a comment to the news.

"I am proud of our resilient students who continue to persevere through unforeseen challenges in order to stay on track to finish their degrees and certificates," Daniels said. "Taft College faculty and staff are working extra hard to make sure our students have access to important resources they may need during this time, including tutoring services and laptops.”