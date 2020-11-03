Santa Monica man ejected as car goes off road and into ravine

A Santa Monica man was seriously injured Sunday when he was ejected from his car after it rolled into a ravine on Hudson Ranch Road Sunday.

The accident started a brush fire when the car burst into flames after the crash.

The California Highway Patrol said Vyacheslav Knyazev, 42, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Corvette eastbound on Hudson Ranch road approximately 6 miles east of Highway 33 at approximately 45 to 50 miles per hour.

The CHP said Knyazev lost control in a left hand curve and the Corvette went off the right side of the road, driving down a steep ravine.

It collided with a tree before overturning, coming to rest on its roof.

Knyazev was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. He suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Kern Medical.

The car started a brush fire that was extinguished by the Kern County Fire Department and the United States Forest Service. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.



