WASHINGTON – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden edged ahead on Wednesday afternoon after clinching the key "blue wall" state of Wisconsin.

The win marks a major shift in what has been a tightening presidential race with President Donald Trump, assuming Biden maintains his lead in handful of other states. The win in the upper Midwestern state handed Biden 10 more electoral votes in his march to amajority threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to win the race.

With the win in Wisconsin, Biden reached 248 Electoral College votes. Biden would reach precisely 270 if he wins Michigan and Nevada. Ballots continue to be counted in those and otherstates, but Biden enjoys a slight lead in each of them.

Among the states still undecided were Michigan and Pennsylvania, two states Trump narrowly won in 2016. Georgia, North Carolina, and Nevada also remained too close to call.

Biden was projected to win Maine except for the state's competitive 2nd Congressional District, which backed the president.

Maine is one of two states, along with Nebraska, that divides its electoral college votes. Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District supported Biden, while the rest of the state backed Trump.

Trump officials pushed back hard on the narrative that Biden was gaining ground, arguing that the projections in Arizona were made too soon and that Biden's lead in Nevada was very narrow. The Trump campaign said it had filed a lawsuit in Michigan and promised to request a recount as soon as possible in Wisconsin.

Trump campaign officials dismissed projections by the Associated Press and Fox News during a call with reporters on Wednesday. Campaign aide Jason Miller said outstanding votes in the Copper State would erase Biden's less than 100,000-vote lead.

Trump campaign vows to seek recount in Wisconsin

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien pledged to request a recount in Wisconsin before Biden was projected to carry the state earlier on Wednesday.

State election officials had announced that nearly all votes had been counted and unofficial returns showed Biden holding a slim lead of about 20,000 votes, or just under one percentage point, with 97% of the precincts reporting.

"Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be," Stepien, citing voting irregularities, said in a statement. "The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."

A candidate may request a recount if they are within 1% of the projected winner. The state would only pay for the recount if the margin is less than or equal to a quarter of a percentage point.

Biden overtook Trump in early returns as Milwaukee reported its roughly 170,000 outstanding absentee votes, which were overwhelmingly Democratic. Late returns from Green Bay and Kenosha only added to his slender lead.

The president defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton by a similar margin of fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, when the Badger State back a Republican presidential candidate for the first time since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, suggested Biden's lead is a "high hurdle" for a recount.

"After recount in 2011 race for WI Supreme Court, there was a swing of 300 votes," Walker tweeted. "After recount in 2016 presidential race in WI, @realDonaldTrump numbers went up by 131. As I said, 20,000 is a high hurdle."

Trump overperforms in Florida, blocking Biden's chance at early victory

Any hopes of an early victory for Biden were dashed by the president's capture of Florida, where high turnout in the typically Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County helped deliver the state's prized 29 electoral votes for the Republican incumbent.

The Biden campaign mounted an aggressive campaign to seize Florida in an ambitious bid to expand their electoral map but were eclipsed by support for Trump in more rural communities of the Florida Panhandle. Although Trump did not win Miami-Dade, Florida's most populous county, he lost it by a smaller margin than he did in 2016. His campaign had heavily courted Cuban American voters in Miami-Dade. That performance, combined with his strength elsewhere in the state, helped him to lock down Florida.

Trump also scored victories in Texas and the Midwest battleground state of Ohio, two states the president carried in 2016 but were considered competitive this year. The president picked up 38 electoral votes in Texas and 18 electoral votes in Ohio in the march toward 270 electoral votes needed to secure his second term.

Nail-biter in the Democratic ‘blue wall’ states

Democrats were banking on a strong showing in traditional Democratic strongholds of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to put Biden on a glide path to victory, but as of Wednesday morning, Trump and Biden were locked in a close race in the “blue wall” states as they counted their outstanding votes.

In 2016, Trump narrowly won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, but Democrats are hopeful that Biden will be able to bring at least two of the three Rust Belt states back into the Democratic fold.

In Michigan, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said “hundreds of thousands of ballots” from the state’s largest jurisdictions, including Democratic-leaning cities, were still being counted as Biden closed the gap with Trump. She said later in the morning on CNN the state would have “a much more complete picture” by the end of Wednesday.

And in Wisconsin, Biden held on to a narrow lead as the state counted ballots and had yet to report results from the Democratic-leaning city of Kenosha. Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler declared victory for Biden and Harris on Twitter, even though there had not been an official call in the race, saying “there’s no realistic path for Trump to pull ahead.” Twitter later labeled his post as “disputed and might be misleading” about the election.

Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, was also a top target for both parties. Trump held the lead in the state, but only an estimated two-thirds of the vote had been counted in the state. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said early Wednesday morning the state still had over a million ballots left to be counted.

The crucial swing state of Nevada, on the other hand, was not set to report more results until Thursday. The Nevada Secretary of State said Wednesday the state had counted all of its early and Election Day in-person votes and mail ballots through Nov. 2, but still had yet to count mail ballots received on or after Election Day and provisional ballots. Nevada was one of several states that mailed an absentee ballot to every registered active voter, which the state said made it difficult to determine how many votes were outstanding.

Trump claims victory, Biden optimistic about remaining votes

In the early hours of Wednesday, Trump prematurely claimed victory even as millions of mail-in ballots were still being tallied across several states while Biden insisted he was on track to win but urged patience until every vote is counted.

Speaking in the White House East Room at about 2:30 a.m. EST, Trump pointed to his preliminary lead in the pivotal battleground state of Pennsylvania as well as Georgia and North Carolina as evidence of his win despite outstanding votes in those states. Votes also are still being tabulated in the key battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan – which could hand Biden the presidency. Neither candidate had reached the 270 electoral vote-threshold needed to win the presidency.

Trump threatened to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the counting of legally cast absentee ballots still being tallied, calling it "fraud." The president has repeatedly sought to undermine mail-in ballots, which are legally cast and tend to favor Democrats.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," he said. "We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election."

The president's remarks drew swift bipartisan criticism, including from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a close Trump ally.

"There's just no basis to make that argument tonight. There just isn't," Christie told ABC News. "I disagree with what he did tonight."

Biden's campaign called the president's remarks "outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect."

"It ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted," Biden earlier told a crowd at drive-in campaign event in Wilmington. "Keep the faith guys. We're going to win this."

In several states not accustomed to high volumes of mail-in voting, including Rust Belt swing states Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, election officials cannot start counting ballots until on or just before Election Day. Other swing states, such as Minnesota, allow absentee ballots to be postmarked up to Election Day.

That means partial results released on election night in these states – though not official until all votes are counted and certified – will include mostly votes cast on Election Day.

Yet in other key states, like North Carolina, Florida and Arizona, absentee ballots have been processed for weeks by Election Day.

Big swings in results on election night had been expected. That doesn't mean there are problems. It means every vote is being counted.

Biden flips Arizona

Democrats’ predictions they would expand their majority in the House fell short, and their pathway to a majority in the Senate seemed to fade, but in the first bright spot in the night for Democrats, Biden turned Arizona blue.

Biden's victory was the first Democratic win in the state since 1996, when Bill Clinton won the state. The Associated Press called the state for Biden at 2:51 a.m. EST as Democrat Mark Kelly won the state’s Senate seat from Republican Martha McSally, who had aligned herself closely with the president.

Contributing: Craig Gilbert, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel