Chuck Griffin, Mallory Boyd and Chuck Cordell win seats on IWV Water Board

Michael Scott and Bill Farris take SSUSD board seats

NOTE: As many as 100,000 Kern County votes have yet to be counted -- 5,000 to 6,000 of which are from Ridgecrest, according to City Clerk Ricca Charlon. Final election results are pending the outcome of that count.

Eric Bruen will be the next mayor of Ridgecrest according to Kern County's update as of 2:18 a.m. this morning. Bruen took 39.57 percent of the vote followed by Lindsey Stephens with 28.70 percent, Thomas Wiknich with 20.11 percent and Christian West with 11.60 percent.

"I am humbled and proud by the choice of the voters and I look forward to serving this community, and serving it with the help and support of all the people who have come before me," Bruen said Wednesday morning.

Bruen added his "sincere thanks and gratitude to Peggy Breeden and Lindsey Stephens for their service to the community" and said he hopes both Breeden and Stephens will continue to serve the community.

Solomon Rajaratnam and Kyle Blades took the two available council seats with 28.60 percent and 26.32 percent, respectively. They were followed by Steven Morgan with 19.44 percent, Lori Acton with 13.06 percent and Christian Aguirre with 12.51 percent.

Chuck Griffin, Mallory Boyd and Chuck Cordell have won the three open seats on the Indian Wells Valley Water District Board with 24.51 percent, 24.26 percent and 21.06 percent of the vote, respectively. They were followed by Ron Kicinski with 18.94 percent and Andrew Guetzkow with 11.17 percent.

Michael Scott and Bill Farris scored the two open seats on the Sierra Sands Unified School District with 39.10 percent and 32.13 percent, followed by Darrell Eddins, Sr. with 28.69 percent.

"I would like to thank the community for their continued support. I am looking forward to assisting in our recovery efforts and providing guidance and oversight to ensure we maintain quality education as we start the phased opening of our schools," Scott said.

"We will have several challenges with the COVID pandemic and the fiscal crisis that is projected to effect SSUSD. I believe our district and community will pull through this together and transition to the 'new normal'."

Farris said, "I am honored to be given the opportunity to continue to serve our community in this challenging and important time."

Lauren Jennings contributed to this story.