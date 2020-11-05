They says Pilot Plaza location is the wrong one

The Taft Planning Commission tabled a request to locate a recycling center in the Pilot Plaza and told the applicant to find a different location.

The commission voted 4-1 with Chairman Ron Orrin casting the no vote.

Orrin said he was "adamantly opposed" to locating the recycling buyback center there and told applicant Jose Arroyo to look for a location in an industrial area.

Two other commissioners also said they were opposed to the proposed location behind the Original Hacienda Grill at the east end of the plaza.

"It's not just about the actual business itself, it comes down to what it could potentially bring," Commissioner Shannon Miller said.

Orrin said the planning commission recommended six months ago that the city allow recycling buyback centers like the one proposed to be limited to industrial zones and kept at least a half-mile from residential area, although no action has been taken.

"I don't mind your business plan. I am opposed to the location," Orrin said, suggesting the buyback center be located over near the old Kmart or the police department on Commerce Way.

"These type of facilities serve a purpose But that purpose is best served in an industrial location. This business is far too close to residences.

Arroyo, speaking through an interpreter, was the only person who spoke at the public hearing for the conditional use permit, but the city did receive a letter from three nearby residents on Pine drive and Fourth Street objecting to the proposal.

The residents cited problems with trash and debris and "unwanted pilfering."

Through the interpreter, Arroyo said he will run a very clean operation and take the recyclables to Bakersfield daily.